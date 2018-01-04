Durkan seeks meeting with health chiefs over ongoing pressures

SDLP health spokesperson Mark H. Durkan has sought a meeting the Chief Executive of the Western Trust, Dr. Anne Kilgallen, and her colleagues across the North to discuss ongoing pressures being experienced across the health service.

In a statement, Mr. Durkan declared he "won't turn a blind eye" to the crisis in the health service.

He said: “For months the SDLP has warned of the deepening of our health crisis and the pressures staff are facing to deliver safe effective care. With growing waiting lists and fewer nurses, we cannot wait for action.

"I have contacted the heads of each Trust in Northern Ireland seeking an urgent meeting to find a way forward.

"The SDLP believes healthcare must be prioritised and that political leadership is required. We know that transformation is the answer, however due to the ongoing political deadlock, that urgently needed transformation has fallen aside.

"I won't turn a blind eye to the crisis in the health service. I cannot. Daily, patients and staff come to me seeking help, they are at breaking point with the situation. It cannot go on. People must come first.

"A rights based society must surely include the right to safe and timely healthcare."