Eastwood urges Taoiseach to help Derry families affected by the mica crisis

Colum Eastwood

Colum Eastwood said: “My office has been inundated with people from Derry who will not be able to avail of the Irish State’s redress scheme because it is not their primary residence. People who, in good faith, put a lot of time, money and effort into creating a home are now left with very few options.

“Reading the heart-breaking story of Phil and Ellen McDaid who own a home near Buncrana really drives home the extent of the problem which needs addressed urgently.

“It is unfair and unjust that those whose primary residence is in Derry but who own houses affected during this crisis are not included in the current redress scheme. The scheme is not working to support all of those affected.

“I have written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin to urge him to intervene and change the current redress scheme so that every person affected, including those in Derry who are unable to avail of this current scheme, are protected with 100% of costs are provided up front for repairs.