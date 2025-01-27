19 photographs of damage caused by Storm Éowyn in St. Columb’s Park and Ebrington

By Kevin Mullan
Published 27th Jan 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 15:51 BST
Storm Éowyn felled a number of mature trees in St. Columb’s Park on Friday with a number of paths blocked in the popular city green space.

Damage was caused to the former 'Barrack Masters House' at Ebrington Square when Storm Éowyn blew the roof off the building on Friday.

Damage caused by Storm Éowyn in St. Columb's Park and Ebrington in Derry

Photo: Kevin Mullan

Damage caused by Storm Éowyn in St. Columb's Park and Ebrington in Derry

Photo: Kevin Mullan

Damage caused by Storm Éowyn in St. Columb's Park and Ebrington in Derry

Photo: Kevin Mullan

Damage caused by Storm Éowyn in St. Columb's Park and Ebrington in Derry

Photo: Kevin Mullan

