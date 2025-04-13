Appeal as teenage boy struck by black car near Derry school treated for 'serious' leg injuries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Derry have issued an appeal for witnesses to a road traffic collision in which a young pedestrian was injured to contact them.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they were appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact them.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Inspector Craig said: “We received a report on Friday, April 11 that at approximately 8.15pm a teenage boy was struck by a black car near a primary school in the Ardmore Road area of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boy required hospital treatment for serious leg injuries as a result of the collision.

Police have appealed for witnesses to make contact.

“Police have since cautioned a man, aged in his 30s, for driving-related offences, and enquires are ongoing at this time.”

Making an appeal for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch with police, Inspector Craig added: “This collision occurred during a nice spring evening when there may have been walkers and other people out and about in the area – please make contact with us if you were there and witnessed what happened.

“We would also ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured, and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 1832 11/04/25.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org