Appeal for witnesses after fire in derelict school building in Drumahoe

By Laura Glenn
Published 31st May 2025, 12:52 BST

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a report of a fire at a derelict school building in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, May 31.

A report was received at around 5am of a school building on fire in the Drumahoe area. Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate. Road users are also advised that the roads are now fully reopened in the area.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 236 of 31/05/25.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

