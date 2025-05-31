Appeal for witnesses after fire in derelict school building in Drumahoe
Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a report of a fire at a derelict school building in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, May 31.
A report was received at around 5am of a school building on fire in the Drumahoe area. Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate. Road users are also advised that the roads are now fully reopened in the area.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 236 of 31/05/25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.