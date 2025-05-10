Bishop Dónal McKeown to lead vigil for Buncrana drowning victims Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda

Bishop Dónal McKeown will lead a vigil in memory of Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda, who have been named locally as the victims of Saturday's suspected drowning incident in Buncrana.

The two teenagers are confirmed to have died after getting into difficulty in Lough Swilly on Saturday.

Bishop McKeown will preside over a Prayer Vigil at 4pm on Sunday in St Mary’s Oratory for the repose of the souls of the two boys.

The public are invited to 'come and prayerfully support their heartbroken families and friends at this time'.

"Everyone at Lough Swilly RNLI is deeply saddened at the tragic loss of life yesterday evening.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the two boys," the local RNLI said in a statement.

The rescue service thanked everyone involved in the effort on Saturday especially those that joined the search from Fahan Marina.

The body of Matt, aged 18, was recovered from the water on Saturday night. Emmanuel, aged 16, was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital where he sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

Sinn Féin's Jack Murray told media he understood they had been playing football on the shore and got into difficulty while trying to retrieve a ball from the Swilly.

Fr. Francis Bradley, at Sunday morning Mass in St. Mary's, said: "Despite the brightness and the beauty around us, we mourn the deaths of two of our parishioners In Lough Swilly.

“We pray for them. We pray for their families. We try to come to terms, yet again, with tragedy and sorrow on our coast.”

Matt was originally from Zimbabwe and Emmanuel was from Nigeria but had settled in Buncrana where they attended Crana College and Scoil Mhuire respectively.

The Exchange community centre said: "This morning our hearts are broken at the loss of two beautiful children in such tragic circumstances, on what should have been just another sunny carefree day.

"Here at The Exchange, we were lucky enough to know these boys and their families well.

"As we support them now in their darkest hour, we ask you to keep them in your prayers, and also the emergency services who tried so hard to save and recover them, as well as the local boat owners who joined in the search."

Following initial reports of the incident, a Garda spokesperson confirmed: "Gardaí and emergency services are currently engaged in a search and rescue operation off the coast of Buncrana in Co Donegal this afternoon, Saturday 10 May 2025.

"Garda units from Donegal north are involved in this operation, alongside the Coast Guard and ambulance services."

The Department for Transport said: "Greencastle and Mulroy Coast Guard Units were tasked along with both Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboats and the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 from Sligo.

"One person has been taken from the water and brought to Letterkenny hospital by a HSE ambulance."

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn extended his thoughts and prayers to the 'young people, their families and our rescue services at Buncrana and Lough Swilly'.

The rescue operation on Saturday was concentrated along the eastern shore of Lough Swilly between Ned's Point and Lisfannon.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, said Gardaí, who also confirmed that investigations were ongoing.