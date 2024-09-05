A blue BMW evaded police after being asked to stop in Creggan on Thursday morning before mounting a kerb with members of the public in the vicinity.

Police seized the vehicle and issued a Penalty Notice, according to the PSNI.

In a statement the PSNI said the incident occurred at approximately 9.35am when officers on patrol in the Southway area were alerted to the way the car was being driven.

"They signalled for the driver to stop, but the driver continued on through Creggan where the vehicle mounted a kerb. There were members of the public in the vicinity at the time.

"The vehicle came to a stop in the area.

"As part of enquiries, police arrested a male who was subsequently given a Penalty Notice for the offence of Obstructing Police,” the PSNI stated.

People are asked to call 101, quoting reference 353 of 05/09/24; submit a report using the non-emergency reporting http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport; or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/