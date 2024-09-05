BMW evaded police in Creggan and mounted kerb near people, say police
In a statement the PSNI said the incident occurred at approximately 9.35am when officers on patrol in the Southway area were alerted to the way the car was being driven.
"They signalled for the driver to stop, but the driver continued on through Creggan where the vehicle mounted a kerb. There were members of the public in the vicinity at the time.
"The vehicle came to a stop in the area.
"As part of enquiries, police arrested a male who was subsequently given a Penalty Notice for the offence of Obstructing Police,” the PSNI stated.
