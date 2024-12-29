Car and dog involved in road traffic collision in Derry
A car and a dog were reportedly involved in a collision in Derry on Friday night.
Officers at Strand Road are appealing for information regarding a road traffic collision between a car and a dog on Creggan Road at about 11.15pm on Friday, December 27, 2024.
"If you have any information or dash cam footage please contact 101 quoting reference 1646-27/12/24," the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.