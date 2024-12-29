Car and dog involved in road traffic collision in Derry

PSNI

A car and a dog were reportedly involved in a collision in Derry on Friday night.

Police in Derry have asked for witnesses to come forward.

Officers at Strand Road are appealing for information regarding a road traffic collision between a car and a dog on Creggan Road at about 11.15pm on Friday, December 27, 2024.

"If you have any information or dash cam footage please contact 101 quoting reference 1646-27/12/24," the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement.