City of Derry Airport flights to Heathrow cancelled after fire and power outage closes London hub

City of Derry Airport has advised passengers due to travel to Heathrow from the city on Friday to make alternative arrangements after a fire at the London airport.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"London Heathrow is closed today Friday, March 21, due to a power outage. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and to contact their airline directly to make alternative arrangements,” CoDA stated following the fire.

Loganair operates a number of flights to and from Heathrow from Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathrow Airport said a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport resulted in ‘a significant power outage’.

City of Derry Airport has advised passengers due to travel to Heathrow from the city on Friday to make alternative arrangements after a fire at the London airport.

"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on March 21. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience,” it stated.

The Consumer Council has advised passengers to contact their airline for the latest information and is offering advice on consumer rights for those whose services have been cancelled