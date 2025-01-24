Clear up underway in Derry after Storm Éowyn demolishes wall
Storm Éowyn demolished a wall and fencing the Rosemount area of Derry on Friday when they were blown over during fierce winds.
The collapsed wall rendered Northland Crescent in the Rosemount area of the city impassable for several hours.
After the status red wind warning was lifted at 2pm work on clearing up the damage got underway in earnest with a JCB digger dispatched to the scene.
The vehicle was used to clear scattered debris and brick work from the roadway.
