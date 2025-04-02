Concerns for missing woman (26) last seen in Derry city centre

By Brendan McDaid
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 08:48 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 08:48 BST
Police in Derry have said they are becoming concerned for a woman who has been reported Missing.

Shannon Smith was last seen in Derry’s city centre on March 31.

Shannon is described as 26-years-old with blue eyes, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with long dark hair, usually tied in a bun.

She also has a distinctive tattoo on her left arm saying ‘mummy’.

Shannon is believed to be wearing a black top and black leggings, however this may have changed.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call 101 quoting serial number 1615 of March 31.

