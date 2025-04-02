Concerns for missing woman (26) last seen in Derry city centre
Police in Derry have said they are becoming concerned for a woman who has been reported Missing.
Shannon Smith was last seen in Derry’s city centre on March 31.
Shannon is described as 26-years-old with blue eyes, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with long dark hair, usually tied in a bun.
She also has a distinctive tattoo on her left arm saying ‘mummy’.
Shannon is believed to be wearing a black top and black leggings, however this may have changed.
