Police in Derry have said they are becoming concerned for a woman who has been reported Missing.

Shannon Smith was last seen in Derry’s city centre on March 31.

Shannon is described as 26-years-old with blue eyes, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with long dark hair, usually tied in a bun.

She also has a distinctive tattoo on her left arm saying ‘mummy’.

Shannon is believed to be wearing a black top and black leggings, however this may have changed.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call 101 quoting serial number 1615 of March 31.