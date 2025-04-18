Derry Diocese priest arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child is understood to be a Catholic priest who has been ministering within the Derry diocese.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that the 58-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, April 17, “on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child”.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “He remains in police custody at this time”, adding that there were “no further details” at this stage.

A spokesperson for the Derry Diocese meanwhile said: “The Diocese of Derry is aware of an incident outside a hotel in Derry city involving a priest of this diocese.

"The diocese knows that a video of the incident has been posted on-line, and we understand the PSNI have been involved.

"Currently, the diocese has no further information.”