Derry Diocese priest arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child

By Brendan McDaid
Published 18th Apr 2025, 08:17 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 08:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child is understood to be a Catholic priest who has been ministering within the Derry diocese.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that the 58-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, April 17, “on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child”.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “He remains in police custody at this time”, adding that there were “no further details” at this stage.

A spokesperson for the Derry Diocese meanwhile said: “The Diocese of Derry is aware of an incident outside a hotel in Derry city involving a priest of this diocese.

"The diocese knows that a video of the incident has been posted on-line, and we understand the PSNI have been involved.

"Currently, the diocese has no further information.”

Related topics:DerryPolice Service of Northern IrelandDerry City
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice