Derry street still closed after partial collapse of wall at weekend

Cordons remained in place in the street on Wednesday afternoon after it was closed due to concerns regarding an unsafe building.

A Department for Infrastructure temporary road closure order indicates the road may be closed until Tuesday, October 21.

Barriers were still in place at its junction with Ferryquay Street and close to its junction with London Street after structural damage was caused to a former Sisters of Mercy convent on Sunday.

A large crane and contractors are currently on site.

A number of residents had to be evacuated from the area at the weekend.

A section of facework from the front of a building broke away from the wall of the building and large number of bricks fell onto the street below.

Police said the road was likely to be closed for some time.

1 . A section of facework from the front of a building broke away from the wall of the building and large number of bricks fell onto the street below. A section of facework from the front of a building broke away from the wall of the building and large number of bricks fell onto the street below. Photo: Kevin Mullan Photo Sales

2 . A Department for Infrastructure temporary road closure order indicates the road may be closed until Tuesday, October 21. A Department for Infrastructure temporary road closure order indicates the road may be closed until Tuesday, October 21. Photo: Kevin Mullan Photo Sales

3 . A section of facework from the front of a building broke away from the wall of the building and large number of bricks fell onto the street below. A section of facework from the front of a building broke away from the wall of the building and large number of bricks fell onto the street below. Photo: Kevin Mullan Photo Sales