Donegal appeal: Ciara O’Callaghan reported missing from St. Johnston

By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Oct 2025, 12:10 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 12:20 GMT
Garda Border checkpoint
Gardaí have appealed for information on the whereabouts of St. Johnston woman Ciara O’Callaghan, who has been missing for a week.

The 37-year-old was reported from her home in the Donegal village on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Ciara is approximately 5 foot 4 inches, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Ciara was wearing black leggings, a black fur jacket and pink and white Nike runners.

Gardaí and Ciara's family are concerned for her well-being.

Contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111.

