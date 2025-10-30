Donegal appeal: Ciara O’Callaghan reported missing from St. Johnston
Gardaí have appealed for information on the whereabouts of St. Johnston woman Ciara O’Callaghan, who has been missing for a week.
The 37-year-old was reported from her home in the Donegal village on Friday, October 24, 2025.
Ciara is approximately 5 foot 4 inches, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Ciara was wearing black leggings, a black fur jacket and pink and white Nike runners.
Gardaí and Ciara's family are concerned for her well-being.
Contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111.