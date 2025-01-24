Donegal gardai confirm road closure between Lifford and Letterkenny after collision
Gardai in Donegal have advised motorists that part of the N14 route from Lifford to Letterkenny has been closed due to a road traffic collision this morning.
In a statement issued on Friday morning, a spokesperson from An Garda Síochána urged people to avoid the area.
“A road closure is in place due to a serious road traffic collision that occurred at Feddyglass on the N14 (Lifford to Letterkenny road).
"Diversions from Ballinalecky crossroads. Please take an alternative route,” the garda spokesperson said.
