Donnelly warns young people of potentially lethal dangers of swimming in Creggan reservoir

Young people have been warned of the potentially lethal dangers of swimming in local reservoirs following reports of breaches of the perimeter fence at Creggan Country Park.

Gary Donnelly, Independent Councillor for the Moor, appealed to parents to explain the dangers to children.

He has been in touch with schools, youth organisations and council officers.

“It has been brought to my attention by Creggan Country Park, local residents of Glenowen and surrounding areas that some young people have breached the perimeter fence around the Creggan reservoir and have been gathering in close proximity to open water.

"Whilst I have had conversations regarding concerns with relevant people at Creggan Country Park and Derry City & Strabane District Council and have received assurances that they will endeavour to make the area more secure, I do feel, especially in the light of recent tragedies, that everyone and in particular schools and youth organisations can play a role in educating our young people and highlighting the dangers associated with areas of open water,” stated Colr. Donnelly in a circular dispatched to schools and youth groups.

Colr. Donnelly referred to the serious risk of drowning.

"Over the years too many young lives have been lost in this and other areas of open water in the North West and i believe it is imperative that young people be made aware of the the extreme danger they may be subjecting themselves to.

"With the recent spate of good weather the risk of such tragedies will be increased, what may seem as a bit of harmless fun could lead to fatalities,” he stated.

Separately, the RNLI urged people to follow safety advice as the warm spell continues

Linda-Gene Byrne, RNLI Water Safety Lead said: “With more hot weather forecast, we expect many people to head to the coast or our inland waterways to make the most of the fine conditions. In doing so, we are urging the public to remember some water safety advice which could be lifesaving.

"We want people to be aware of the dangers, to know their limits and to not take risks. Go with others and look out for each other. Make sure your phone is charged so you can call for help if you come across anyone who needs it.

“Where you can this weekend, choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. RNLI lifeguards will be on patrol between 10am and 6pm on Benone, Portstewart, Portrush West Strand, Portrush East Strand, Whiterocks and Ballycastle.

“Check the weather and tide times before you go – tides can go in and out very rapidly in some areas, causing people to become cut off, or quickly out of their depth – so find out the times of high and low tides before you set off.

“Rip currents, which are channels of fast-flowing water running out to sea, can be difficult to spot and can catch out even the most confident and prepared swimmers. If you find yourself being swept out to sea in a rip, stay calm – don’t panic. If you can stand, wade. Don’t try to swim. Raise your hand and shout for help loudly. Don’t swim directly against the rip or you’ll get exhausted. Swim parallel to the beach until free of the rip, then make for shore.”