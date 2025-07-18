Eamonn McCann and civil rights veterans to stage second demonstration in Derry in protest at Palestine Action ban

Mr. McCann said the ban was an issue of freedom of speech.

Back in the 1960s, he said, the Special Powers Act limited freedom of speech and thousands came onto the streets of Derry to oppose that, and sectarian discrimination across the North.

He equated the proscription of Palestine Action with draconian attempts to suppress the civil rights movement in Derry half a century ago.

"We know better than anyone else in these islands what it is to have civil liberties suspended, that is why we will be back this Saturday afternoon – in Waterloo Place at 3pm – to continue this campaign,” he said.

Last weekend Mr. McCann was joined by civil rights veterans including Bloody Sunday justice campaigner Kate Nash, whose brother William was among 13 people shot dead by members of the British Parachute Regiment in Derry on January 30, 1972.

Ahead of this weekend’s protest Mr. McCann said: "We call on people to come out again on Saturday to express their opposition to the double standards involved in this and to the proscription of Palestine Action.

"People in Derry who have a sense of their own history and their own struggle against oppression and for civil rights will feel a relationship with this issue because of their own experience."

Gathering beneath Palestinian flags on the steps of the Guildhall last Saturday protesters raised placards stating ‘I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action’ in defiance of the proscription of Palestine Action under section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000. One protester raised a placard stating ‘Truth is the new hate speech’.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin was among those at the demonstration on Saturday.

"I was proud to stand with civil rights veterans at the Guildhall challenging the British government's use of anti-terror legislation to criminalise Palestine solidarity. Civil rights campaigners are an inspiration for facing down state repression decades ago in Derry, and for doing it again now in solidarity with the Palestinian people. They are legends, not terrorists. Keir Starmer [British Prime Minister] and Yvette Cooper [British Home Secretary] aren't fit to lace their shoes,” said the local councillor.

The protests follow the proscription of Palestine Action earlier this month after activists from the group damaged a number of military planes at an RAF base in Oxfordshire.

Colr. Harkin called for the ban on Palestine Action to be lifted. "Draconian legislation proscribing Palestine Action should be scrapped immediately,” he said.

Veteran Civil and Human Rights campaigner Eamonn McCann speaking at the Defend the Right to Protest Rally held in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Veteran Civil and Human Rights campaigners Linda and Kate Nash and Willie White at the Defend the Right to Protest Rally held in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Supporter at the Defend the Right to Protest Rally held in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney