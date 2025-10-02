Eastwood blasts capture and detention of civilians aboard Global Sumud Flotilla

Colum Eastwood has said that the capture and detention of civilians bringing urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza is a further breach of international law by the IDF and Israel.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foyle MP said he has raised the need to protect civilians aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla with the British Government over the last week.

He is has now called for the British and Irish governments to work to ensure the safe treatment and immediate release of Irish and British citizens detained by the government of Israel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like many people across Ireland and Britain, I have been following the progress of the Global Sumud Flotilla on its humanitarian mission to deliver urgent supplies to Gaza.

Colum Eastwood

"The people aboard these vessels pose absolutely no threat to anyone, they are civilians moved to take huge personal risks to help alleviate some of the immense suffering that we’re all seeing on our tv and phone screens every day.

“Over the last week I have joined MPs from all parties pressing the British Government to ensure the safety of those taking part in this aid mission.

"These civilians have now been boarded, abducted and detained by Israel as part of the illegal blockade of Gaza. The British Government must intervene. They have an obligation to ensure the safety of those on board the vessels and they must press for their immediate release,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tánaiste Simon Harris is convening a meeting of senior officials to discuss the evolving situation with Global Sumud Flotilla overnight. He is also due to speak with Ireland’s Ambassador to Israel.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said: "The overriding concern remains the welfare of those on board, including Irish citizens. Our latest understanding is that passengers will be transferred to an Israeli port for processing and that Ireland’s Embassy on the ground will liaise with local authorities and provide consular assistance.

“As the Tánaiste said last night, this is a peaceful mission to shine a light on a horrific humanitarian catastrophe. Ireland expects international law to be upheld and all those on board the flotilla to be treated in strict accordance with it.

“The Tánaiste also reiterates his broader call for progress on the peace efforts to stop the killings in Gaza, stop the famine and release the hostages.”