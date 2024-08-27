Family of high risk missing person Jason Hughes ‘miss him’ and are ‘heartbroken with worry’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of high risk missing person Jason Hughes have said they miss him and are heart-broken with worry.

The 27-year-old has been missing since April.

His family said: “We just want Jason home. As a family - his mum, dad, and brothers - we all miss him and are heartbroken with worry."

The PSNI have issued a renewed appeal and fresh photographs of Jason and are urging the public to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing person Jason Hughes.

His family added: “We are asking everyone to please look at the image and let the Police know if you know anything about Jason's whereabouts. We love him and miss him so much.”

Detective Inspector Angus said: "We are continuing to search for 27-year-old Jason Hughes who we are treating as a high risk missing person.

"Jason was first reported missing to police in August, but he has not been seen since Friday, April 26. His family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time, have not heard from him since early April.

"Jason has links to the Belfast and Craigavon areas, but we believe he could be anywhere in Northern Ireland. We are appealing to the public to please look at the image of Jason and let us know if you recognise him, or have seen him. Jason is described as being approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blond hair and blue eyes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

27-year-old Jason Hughes is being treated as a high risk missing person.

Police appealed directly on Jason to contact themselves or his friends and family.

Contact police on 101 and quoting reference 830 of 03/08/24 or report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.