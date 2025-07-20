Fire at historic former Derry college site results in overnight road closure on busy route
The busy route remained closed overnight into this morning and residents living in the Duncreggan area were advised to to take precautions due to smoke emanating from the fire.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Cityside residents near the old Foyle College on Duncreggan road are advised to keep their windows closed and to bring pets inside due to smoke from an ongoing fire.
"Fire Service are in attendance and dealing and the Duncreggan road is currently closed to through traffic. This message will be updated when the road reopens.”
The cause of the blaze has not officially been confirmed as of Sunday morning.
Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan urged people to avoid the area if possible until the emergency services wrapped up at the scene.
