Fire at historic former Derry college site results in overnight road closure on busy route

By Brendan McDaid
Published 20th Jul 2025, 09:15 BST
Fire-fighters have remained on scene overnight after tackling a blaze at the former Foyle College senior school site in the Duncreggan Road area of the city.

The busy route remained closed overnight into this morning and residents living in the Duncreggan area were advised to to take precautions due to smoke emanating from the fire.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Cityside residents near the old Foyle College on Duncreggan road are advised to keep their windows closed and to bring pets inside due to smoke from an ongoing fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Fire Service are in attendance and dealing and the Duncreggan road is currently closed to through traffic. This message will be updated when the road reopens.”

The Fire & Rescue Service maintained a presence at the site overnight.placeholder image
The Fire & Rescue Service maintained a presence at the site overnight.

The cause of the blaze has not officially been confirmed as of Sunday morning.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan urged people to avoid the area if possible until the emergency services wrapped up at the scene.

Mr Durkan said: “If anyone saw any suspicious activity in the area or has any information about this incident, please pass it on to the relevant authorities.”

Related topics:Mark H DurkanDerryFoyle CollegeFire servicePSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice