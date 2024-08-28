Fire in vehicle prompted temporary closure of Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Pennyburn Recycling Centre was closed briefly on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a vehicle in the complex.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the centre reopened after being closed for about an hour.

A Council spokesperson confirmed the Pennyburn Recycling Centre was closed for a short period after a small fire was detected in a service contractor vehicle that had entered the site. The facility reopened after the fire was extinguished and the area was deemed safe to open by the Fire Brigade.