Fire in vehicle prompted temporary closure of Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry
The Pennyburn Recycling Centre was closed briefly on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a vehicle in the complex.
The fire was quickly extinguished and the centre reopened after being closed for about an hour.
A Council spokesperson confirmed the Pennyburn Recycling Centre was closed for a short period after a small fire was detected in a service contractor vehicle that had entered the site. The facility reopened after the fire was extinguished and the area was deemed safe to open by the Fire Brigade.
