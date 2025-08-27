Firefighters use breathing apparatus to extinguish fire in Derry
Two fire appliances from the Northland Road fire station in the city attended the scene following a report of a fire in the Buncrana Road area shortly after 12.30pm.
Police officers were also in attendance to manage traffic while firefighters dealt with the blaze.
"Firefighters were called to reports of large quantities of rubbish on fire at Buncrana Road, Pennyburn, Derry/Londonderry," the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on Wednesday.
The fire was eventually brought under control by the emergency services about an hour and a half after it was reported.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one jet and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 3.01pm,” a NIFRS confirmed.