Fireworks, alcohol and flares seized from Shamrock Rovers fans ahead of Derry City FC match

Police seized flares, fireworks and alcohol following the stop and search of a bus of visiting Shamrock Rovers supporters en route to area on Sunday, October 26.

No arrests were made and the vehicle was refused entry to the match against Derry City F.C. at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium.

Confirming details of the operation on Wednesday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from Foyleside Neighbourhood Policing Team, assisted by colleagues from Road Policing Interceptors and Operational Support Department (OSD), intercepted the vehicle in Strabane and carried out the searches, seizing a quantity of alcohol, fireworks and flares.

“We would like to remind the public that fireworks must be bought from reputable, licensed dealers who are required to keep sales records. It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks without a licence, and those who break the law could face fines of up to £5,000."

Derry City and Strabane District Commander, Superintendent Sinead McIldowney said: “Following disorder at previous football matches in the area, a significant policing operation was put in place to ensure the safety of the local community while visiting fans attended the city.

“We frequently liaise with all stakeholders and clubs involved in the organisation of all sporting events in the city and dynamically assess all football matches in conjunction with each club.

“By doing this, we take a number of factors into consideration, including any relevant recent history at sporting events and any up to date information that could assist with our planning to minimise the potential for disorder before, during and after each fixture.

“It was unfortunate that genuine football enthusiasts had to miss the match because of the behaviour of others but we take the safety of our local community very seriously. We want all supporters to come and enjoy the game but to be mindful and respectful while they attend.

“Sport is at the heart of civic society and at the very core of Derry City and Strabane. We will support any club to deliver this. Those intent to travel to our city to cause harm, fear disruption or disorder will not be tolerated.

“Sunday’s inclusive operation proved that by collaborating with all stakeholders, we were able to prevent any unnecessary disorder on the day and maintain the safety and enjoyment of all patrons.”