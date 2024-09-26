Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fisherman who was experiencing chest pains on his boat was rescued by Lough Swilly RNLI on Wednesday, who launched in just under four minutes.

At 2.27pm on Wednesday, Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist a local fisherman who was experiencing chest pains on his boat.

A local boat was passing the casualty and raised the alarm.

The All-Weather Lifeboat was launched, and the volunteer crew quickly made their way to the casualty not far from Rathmullan Pier.

Lough Swilly RNLI.

The crew boarded the vessel, administered casualty care and the decision was made to escort the fishing vessel to Fahan Marina where an ambulance was waiting for him.

Once the fisherman was as safely handed over to the paramedics, the All- Weather Lifeboat crew made their way to Buncrana Pier to refuel and make ready for service.

Joe Joyce from Lough Swilly RNLI was full of praise for the multi-agency response on Wednesday afternoon.

“Everyone involved deserves great credit” he stated.

“The passing fisherman acted very quickly contacting the Coast Guard and our crew managed to launch in under four minutes from the time

the pagers went off which is a fantastic response from our volunteers.

"And then to have an ambulance at the marina waiting on him was brilliant. Everyone at the station wishes him a speedy recovery”.

Lough Swilly RNLI has urged everyone to remember that ‘if you're in difficulty in or on the water or see someone in trouble, please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’