Four hospitalised after head-on car crash in Derry

Four people have been hospitalised following a head-on collision involving two cars in Derry on Saturday evening.

The crash occurred in the city’s northern suburbs. Police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Inspector Irwin said: "Police were on patrol in the Glengalliagh Road area around 10.05pm, when they observed a white vehicle driving erratically from the Leafair Park area, in the direction of Ballyarnett roundabout.

"The vehicle, a white Toyota Altezza, appeared to make off from the marked police vehicle and was observed driving at speed in the direction of Racecourse Road, where it was involved in a head-on collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra.

"The driver of the Toyota and the driver and two passengers of the Vauxhall Astra were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be serious at this time."

Following the car crash the Racecourse Road was closed from Ballyarnett Village to the border crossing with traffic diverted via Beragh Hill Road and Alder Road while the emergency services worked to clear the road way.

Inspector Irwin said: "Our enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances surrounding the collision and anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed this, or who may have dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1695 of 17/5/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/