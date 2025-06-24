Free Derry Corner rally after British Government proposes ban on Palestine Action

A rally is to be held in Derry in protest at the British Government’s plan to ban the direct action campaign group Palestine Action.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Derry Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) hit out at the British government after it was announced PA are to be proscribed.

Chair of Derry IPSC, Catherine Hutton, said labelling those who engage in peaceful, nonviolent, direct action as terrorists ‘is a dangerous and anti-democratic move’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We stand firmly against the proscribing of PA, a group that has consistently engaged in peaceful and non-violent protests advocating for the rights of Palestinians.

IPSC Chairperson Catherine Hutton. Photo: George Sweeney

"The right to protest is a fundamental democratic principle. To label people trying to stop wars and save lives as terrorists is obscene,” she said.

Ms. Hutton was speaking after the British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced she intended proscribing PA under section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Ms. Cooper stated: “A draft proscription order will be laid in Parliament on Monday, June 30. If passed, it will make it illegal to be a member of, or invite support for, PA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said it would not ‘affect lawful protest groups and other organisations campaigning on issues around Palestine or the Middle East’.

The decision follows damage caused to a number of military planes at an RAF base in Oxfordshire.

PA said its activists ‘damaged two military planes at RAF Brize Norton, where flights leave daily for RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, a base used for military operations in Gaza and across the Middle East’.

"Two activists broke into the largest air force base in Britain and used electric scooters to swiftly manoeuvre towards the planes,” the group said.

They spraying the planes with red paint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident PA said: “Despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli fighter jets. Britain isn’t just complicit, it’s an active participant in the Gaza genocide and war crimes across the Middle East.”

On Monday, Ms. Cooper said: “The disgraceful attack on Brize Norton in the early hours of the morning on Friday, June 20 is the latest in a long history of unacceptable criminal damage committed by PA.

"The UK’s defence enterprise is vital to the nation’s national security and this Government will not tolerate those that put that security at risk. Counter Terrorism Policing are leading the criminal investigation into this attack.

"It is important that this process is free from interference and the police are allowed to carry out their important work gathering evidence and working to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms. Hutton called on people to gather at Free Derry Corner on Thursday, June 26 at 6.30pm for a rally in support of PA.

"The commitment to peaceful activism from PA stands in stark contrast to the violent genocide supported and facilitated by the British Government.

"Groups like PA would not have to take these actions if the government were not involved in supplying weaponry to be used against innocent men, women and children.

"We believe that the proscription of PA is an illegal attempt by the British government to prevent a light being shone on their complicity in the Gaza genocide.

"We stand with PA,” she said.