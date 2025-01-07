Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Foyle Search and Rescue attended a total of 237 incidents over the course of the past year and rescued 21 people from the water, it has been confirmed.

Volunteers from the organisation also had the sad task of recovering and returning the bodies of three people to their loved ones during 2024.

Meanwhile Foyle Search & Rescue (FSR) were praised along with a local taxi driver and his passengers after they intervened at the weekend to help an individual in crisis in the city.

Police based at Strand Road in a statement said they wished to express their ‘sincere thanks’ to those who helped the person on Saturday night.

“These persons put themselves at risk to help a vulnerable person,” a spokesperson said. “Police would also like to thanks our partner agency, FSR, for their speedy response to the incident."

Praising its volunteers and supporters, a spokesperson for FSR posted: “As we reflect on 2024 we wanted to say a massive thank you to our magnificent volunteers and to all the people and businesses who have supported us throughout the year.

“Our volunteers gave up over 12,500 plus hours in 2024, helping 234 people and bringing three loved ones back to their families.”

Anyone in need of help or support can visit https://lighthouse.foylesearchandrescue.com/

In NI the Lifeline helpline is 0808 808 8000; The Samaritans 02871 265511, Freephone 116 123; The Papyrus hopeline 0800 0684141, text 07860 039967 or email [email protected] and Childline is 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk.

In RoI contact Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444; TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland on 50808; or ring The Samaritans on 116-123.