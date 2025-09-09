Galliagh community ‘tormented’ by young people setting off fireworks
Galliagh Community Response urged parents to be aware of the whereabouts of their children as the days shorten.
"Our community is getting absolutely tormented [on Monday night] again with fireworks. No thought for the elderly or young children.
“We have reports of bushes on fire and [youths] deliberately firing fireworks at passers by and into gardens with dogs," the group stated.
GCR condemned those selling illegal rockets and bangers to children.
“Someone is supplying these children with fireworks for a quick pound with no thought for anyone else.
“We also ask parents to check on there youth. This includes youth from Cornshell and Skeoge. The community are extremely frustrated and we have been speaking to residents who have simply had enough,” said GRC.