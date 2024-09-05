Road users are advised the Glenshane Road, Maghera has now fully reopened after a collision.

Police and members of the emergency services attended the scene shortly after 1pm on Thursday following a road traffic collision.

The A6 at Maghera is the main road link between Derry and the greater Belfast area.

Police have confirmed traffic is now moving freely again on the road way.

Motorists had been asked to seek alternate routes for their journeys for a time in the early afternoon.