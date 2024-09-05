Glenshane Road reopened at Maghera and traffic moving freely
Road users are advised the Glenshane Road, Maghera has now fully reopened after a collision.
Police and members of the emergency services attended the scene shortly after 1pm on Thursday following a road traffic collision.
Police have confirmed traffic is now moving freely again on the road way.
Motorists had been asked to seek alternate routes for their journeys for a time in the early afternoon.
