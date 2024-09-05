Glenshane Road reopened at Maghera and traffic moving freely

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Sep 2024, 13:31 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 15:01 BST

Road users are advised the Glenshane Road, Maghera has now fully reopened after a collision.

Police and members of the emergency services attended the scene shortly after 1pm on Thursday following a road traffic collision.

The A6 at Maghera is the main road link between Derry and the greater Belfast area.

Police have confirmed traffic is now moving freely again on the road way.

Motorists had been asked to seek alternate routes for their journeys for a time in the early afternoon.

