Glenshane Road reopens after County Derry gorse fire

Road users are advised that the Glenshane Road in the Dungiven is now “open and passable” as of today, Sunday, following a gorse fire in the area on Saturday, April 12.

On Saturday afternoon police issued advice for motorists to seek alternative routes as the fuire and rescue service tackled the blaze.

Speaking on Saturday afternoon, a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson had given updates on a number of wild fires which it was dealing with across the north.

At the height of the gorse fire in the vicinity of Glenshane Road, towards Maghera, 10 fire appliances and 75 firefighters were in attendance.

Fire & Rescue Service. (File picture)

The operation was scaled down by Saturday evening.

The NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters continue to respond to wildfire incidents and other emergency calls across Northern Ireland.

“We are appealing to the public to adhere to our fire safety advice. Please stay vigilant to fire in the countryside.

“Please adhere to the following advice to prevent fires in the countryside: Avoid using open fires in the countryside. An open fire can easily get out of control; Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows; Only use barbeques in a suitable and safe area and never leave them unattended; Ensure barbeques are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents; Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland or grassland. Take them home or dispose in a waste or recycling bin; Be considerate in parking vehicles so you don’t impede access for emergency vehicles; Keep children away from lighters, matches and open fires; Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be extinguished with a bucket of water – leave the area as quickly as possible; If you see a fire in the countryside, report it to NIFRS immediately by calling 999; If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.”