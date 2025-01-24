Letterkenny Road in Derry closed in both directions due to tree felled by Storm Éowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Letterkenny Road in Derry has been closed in both directions due to a tree felled by Storm Éowyn.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued a fresh traffic alert shortly after 7pm on Friday evening urging people to avoid the area.

“Road users are advised that the Letterkenny Road in Derry/ Londonderry has closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey,” the PSNI said on Friday, after the incident to the south of Derry city.