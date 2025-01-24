Letterkenny Road in Derry closed in both directions due to tree felled by Storm Éowyn
The Letterkenny Road in Derry has been closed in both directions due to a tree felled by Storm Éowyn.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued a fresh traffic alert shortly after 7pm on Friday evening urging people to avoid the area.
“Road users are advised that the Letterkenny Road in Derry/ Londonderry has closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.
"Please seek an alternative route for your journey,” the PSNI said on Friday, after the incident to the south of Derry city.
