Lough Swilly RNLI responds following concern over three people in inflatable kayak off Inch Island
At 9:21pm on Tuesday, July 15, Lough Swilly RNLI was tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to launch their inshore lifeboat following reports of people possibly in difficulty near Millbay, at the back of Inch Island.
In a post on social media, a spokesperson said: “A concerned member of the public had contacted the Coast Guard after spotting three people on an inflatable kayak who appeared to be struggling.
Fortunately, RNLI volunteers were already attending a meeting at the station, enabling a speedy launch. The crew quickly made their way to the scene, where they found that the individuals had managed to reach shore safely. After a brief check-in with the group and confirming all was well, the Atlantic 85 lifeboat returned to Ned’s Point to refuel and prepare for its next callout.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.