Lough Swilly RNLI responds following concern over three people in inflatable kayak off Inch Island

By Laura Glenn
Published 16th Jul 2025, 10:45 BST
Lough Swilly RNLI responded to a call on Tuesday night after a member of the public reported concern over three people on an inflatable kayak.

At 9:21pm on Tuesday, July 15, Lough Swilly RNLI was tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to launch their inshore lifeboat following reports of people possibly in difficulty near Millbay, at the back of Inch Island.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson said: “A concerned member of the public had contacted the Coast Guard after spotting three people on an inflatable kayak who appeared to be struggling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fortunately, RNLI volunteers were already attending a meeting at the station, enabling a speedy launch. The crew quickly made their way to the scene, where they found that the individuals had managed to reach shore safely. After a brief check-in with the group and confirming all was well, the Atlantic 85 lifeboat returned to Ned’s Point to refuel and prepare for its next callout.

Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat. (File Picture).placeholder image
Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat. (File Picture).

Joe Joyce from Lough Swilly RNLI praised the vigilance of the caller:

“I would like to publicly thank the member of the public who contacted the Coast Guard. We would always rather respond and find everything is okay than risk a situation escalating into something more serious.”

As always, if you find yourself in difficulty on or near the water—or if you see someone in trouble—dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Related topics:RNLI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice