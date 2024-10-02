Man and dog reportedly hit by car in Derry city centre
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man and his dog were reportedly struck by a car in Derry city centre on Monday, police have said.
Officers are appealing for information.
Police said they are appealing for information or footage in relation to a traffic related incident following a report that a male and his dog were hit by a car.
The incident occurred close to the traffic lights at the top of John Street at approximately 5.30pm on September 30.
Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting serial 1313 of the 30/09/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.