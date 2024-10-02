Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man and his dog were reportedly struck by a car in Derry city centre on Monday, police have said.

Officers are appealing for information.

The incident occurred close to the traffic lights at the top of John Street at approximately 5.30pm on September 30.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting serial 1313 of the 30/09/24.