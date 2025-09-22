Man and woman hospitalised after being struck by a horse on Derry beach

By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 12:18 BST
A man and woman were hospitalised after being struck by a horse at Benone in North Derry at the weekend.

The man’s injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police in Limavady say they are appealing for information following a report of two people being injured after being struck by a horse on Benone Strand on Sunday, September 21 at around 10.45am.

Inspector Jack said: "The man and woman received medical treatment at the scene from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Coastguard colleagues before being taken to hospital.

“A 66-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the investigation, has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to those who witnessed the collision and exactly what happened to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 509 21/09/25."

