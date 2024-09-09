Man critical after being discovered with serious injuries in Derry city centre

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Sep 2024, 09:22 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 09:33 BST
Sackville Streetplaceholder image
Sackville Street
A man discovered with serious injuries in Derry city centre on Friday was taken to hospital were he was said to be in a critical condition.

Detectives are appealing for information following the discovery of the man with serious injuries in Sackville Street.

Detective Inspector Connolly said: “At approximately 9pm, officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance service attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the injuries and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Sackville Street or Strand Road area at the time and witnessed anything or to anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1606 06/09/2024.”

Alternative a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

