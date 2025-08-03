Man in 40s in 'serious condition' after Kerrykeel collision in Donegal
Shortly after 10:45 am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a two-car collision on the R246 at Main Street, Kerrykeel.
The driver of one of the cars involved, a man in his 40s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.
His passenger, a female in her late teens, did not require immediate hospital treatment. The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital for assessment.
The scene was preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions remained in place over the course of the day.
Gardaí are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant camera footage, including dash cam, from the area at the time to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to phone 0035374 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111, or any Garda station.