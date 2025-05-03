Man in critical condition after collision involving motorcycle and lorry in County Derry
Inspector Jack said: “A report was received shortly before 3:00pm on Friday afternoon, May 2 that a motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a van in the Legavallon Road area.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.
“One man was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in a critical condition at this time.
“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage or any other relevant footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 1015 of 02/05/25.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
