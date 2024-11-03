Manhunt after woman fights off knife-wielding attacker with dog lead in Derry's Top Of The Hill area

Police are investigating a possible link between two sexually motivated attacks on women in the Waterside area at the weekend, with Derry politicians warning of widespread and growing concern following these and other incidents across the city.

Detectives in the city have confirmed they are investigating a sexually motivated attack on a woman in her 40s in the Waterside area on Saturday November 2.

The woman was walking her dog in Top of the Hill Park shortly before 3pm when she was approached by a man armed with a kitchen knife.

The man grabbed at the woman but she called out and swung her dog lead at him, prompting him to run off.

Top Of The Hill Park in Derry.

Police said they “responded quickly and conducted a thorough search however the attacker had left the area”.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It’s believed the suspect headed in the direction of Corrody Road. He is described as a white man in his 20s, around 5’ 11” tall with a slim build and was wearing all black clothing. He had his hoody pulled tight around his face.”

Detectives are investigating the possibility that this attack is linked to a similar attack in Drumahoe on Friday night.

Police said a woman in her 20s was walking in Drumahoe Park at around 10pm when a man approached her from behind.

Drumahoe Park.

"The man punched the woman to the side of the head, pulled her into nearby trees and pushed her to the ground at knifepoint.

“The woman struggled with her attacker, managing to strike him in the face a number of times with her torch before she was able to break free and run for help.

“Police immediately responded to the area and searched for the attacker, who had fled the scene,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Detectives investigating this attack are appealing to anyone who was in the park last night and who saw anything that could assist the investigation to please get in touch.

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

Detective Inspector Ross Olphert said: “Understandably the victim has been left traumatised and extremely distressed by this ordeal. Our specialist officers are continuing to support her today and a full investigation is underway.” Speaking after the second attack was confirmed on Sunday, Detective Olphert said: “We understand that there will be concern in the community at a second knifepoint attack on a woman in just two days, with this latest one occurring during daylight hours, however I can assure residents that a focused, tactical patrolling plan - which includes a high visibility police presence in key areas such as our local parks - has been implemented and there will be an increased police presence across the city in coming days.

“Whilst we are carrying out a number of enquiries to establish if there is any definitive link between these two attacks, I can assure residents that there is no link to attacks in the city centre last week.

“We are engaging with our communities and partners in the city around what we can do, as a collective, to ensure women and girls feel safe and empowered to go about their lives without fear.

"In the interim I would ask that if you notice someone acting suspiciously or if a person’s behaviour causes you concern, do not approach and instead call police immediately.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton.

“Witnesses or anyone with information that could potentially assist our investigations can call 101 or submit online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ " The Crimestoppers charity can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Speaking after this latest incident, SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said there was “huge concern in our city following a number of recent attacks on women”.

"I am seeing details of self-defence classes being shared online and women and their families having real fear about them heading out on their own.

"Mothers are having to caution their daughters to take care when out and about and this should not be happening.

“Every woman lives with the fear that something like this could happen to them, whether on a night our or simply going about their life. This has been an accepted fact and tolerated within our society for far too long, we have a serious issue here and we have to get to grips with it.”

Ms McLaughlin said she would be raising the matter on the floor of the Assembly on Monday.

" My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the events of the last week in our city, the victims are uppermost in our thoughts, but behind closed doors there will be many women who have had similar experiences and this will have brought it all back,” the Derry politician added.

Democratic Unionist Party MLA for Foyle meanwhile described the series of attacks on women as ‘wholly unacceptable’.

Speakin g on Saturday after the attack in Drumahoe came to light, he said: “I am deeply saddened and outraged by the serious sexually motivated attack in the Drumahoe area last night. The attack happened last night, Friday November 1, in Drumahoe Park at around 10pm. My thoughts are with the victim and her family during this difficult time.

"I am increasingly concerned about the rising number of attacks on women in our society. These acts of violence are wholly unacceptable and have no place in our community.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward and support the ongoing investigation. We must stand together to ensure that our communities are safe and that perpetrators are held accountable.”