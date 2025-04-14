Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Killybegs on Sunday afternoon, April 13.

Speaking later on Sunday, a garda spokesperson said: “At approximately 12:20pm today, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of man found unresponsive at a residence on Harbour View Drive.

"The man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later. His body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic examination.

"The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination by the State Pathologist will be arranged. The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation."

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and those with information to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” the spokesperson said.