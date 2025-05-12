Matt Sibanda and Emmanuel Familola remembered as boys with ‘warm and kind personalities and gentle natures’ in Stormont tributes

Matt Sibanda and Emmanuel Familola were remembered as boys with ‘warm and kind personalities and gentle natures’ who were loved and respected in their home of Buncrana, during tributes at Stormont on Monday.

The untimely deaths of Matt (aged 18) and Emmanuel (aged 16) in a drowning incident at Ned’s Point on Saturday were described as a terrible tragedy by MLAs who sent their condolences to the boys’ family and friends.

"I express our deepest sympathy across the Assembly with the community of Buncrana and the families and school friends from Scoil Mhuire and Crana College of 16-year-old Emmanuel Familola and 18-year-old Matt Sibanda, who tragically lost their lives on Saturday afternoon after getting into difficulty in the water.

"Matt and Emmanuel were understood to be playing football on Saturday when they went into the sea after the ball. The area is also a popular swimming spot, but, sadly, we know that the waters can change dramatically and quickly, as the Swilly has a big tidal range and the water behaves differently in different parts.

The late Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda. Pictures with permission from Scoil Mhuire and Crana College.

"The devastating loss of those two young men, who had their whole lives ahead of them, cannot quite be placed into words,” said Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson.

The Derry MLA noted how Emmanuel and Matt were described as ‘deeply respected and valued members of their school communities and as two men with warm and kind personalities and gentle natures’.

"Emmanuel had just completed his work experience, as part of his transition year, in the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin, and Matt was due to begin his Leaving Certificate next month,” she said.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “What happened over the weekend was a very sad tragedy, with two young lives taken far too soon. Many of us will have heard the tributes being paid from right across the community, not least from the RNLI representative who clearly articulated what happened over the weekend, the way in which the emergency services responded and how the families and the local community joined together to pray for Emmanuel and Matt and, indeed, for the other young person, who managed to get out of the water.”

Mr. Middleton said the thoughts and prayers of his party were with the boys’ families.

Alliance MLA Andrew McMurray remarked: “It was an absolute tragedy and is difficult to process. I was listening to the news in the car on my way here this morning, and it was incredibly difficult.

"Listening to the tributes from the schools of the two boys — Scoil Mhuire and Crana College — about the positivity that they had in their time in the Buncrana community was quite uplifting.

"Similarly, the services that were held showed incredible community support. I am not from Buncrana, but I know it from holidaying there, and that community spirit was quite something to behold.

"I want to give thanks to the rescue and recovery efforts of the RNLI, the coastguard and the entire Buncrana community.”

UUP MLA Robbie Butler said: “When we look at the faces of those two young boys, we cannot help but associate them with our own family members.

"If you are blessed enough to have a son or daughter of a similar age, as a parent, quite often, you transpose that tragedy or incident and ask, ‘How would I cope?’.

"I do not know how I would cope. It is incredibly sad to see two young lives so needlessly lost in something that we, sadly, speak about far too often in this country.

"What has perhaps been of some heart and hope to the families is the response on both sides of the border to the community in Buncrana.

"People have rallied around that community and shown all manner of unequivocal support, including through prayer and in person. They have rallied around the community to help in whatever way they can. Help has come from Ms Ferguson's constituency, including from the emergency services.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan described the tragedy as ‘incomprehensible’.

“It was a simple day out for three friends — three young lads — who were playing football near the shoreline when their ball went into the water. In an attempt to retrieve it, they entered the sea. Unfortunately, they encountered difficulties owing to the strong currents.

"Sadly, as a result of a simple get-together with friends while enjoying the sun, two lives were lost: Emmanuel Familola, 16 years of age and originally from Nigeria; and Matt Sibanda, 18 years of age and originally from Zimbabwe.

"Luckily, if that is even a word that we can use in the context, there was not a third victim. Today, our thoughts are with the young lad who is recovering in hospital. From the details that I have heard, he is lucky to be alive,” said Mr. McCrossan.

He continued: “The tragedy is incomprehensible. When the news came through on Saturday after 4pm, our hearts were in Donegal, and our thoughts and prayers were with the three young lads, their families and the entire community.

"What happened affects us all, because, at any time in life, such a tragedy could come to our own door. We therefore need to be conscious at all times of how easily something can go wrong.

"It is important to thank those involved in the multi-agency response, including the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI lifeboats, the Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo and local gardaí and ambulance services, and to thank the community and everybody else who rallied around the families to support them at what is a devastating time.”