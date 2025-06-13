Missing person appeal issued in Derry for 18-year-old Chloe Hegarty

The family of 18-year-old Chloe Hegarty are growing concerned for her welfare, the Police Service of Northern Ireland have said.

Police in Derry have issued an appeal on their behalf.

They said the Police Service of Northern Ireland are growing concerned for Ms. Hegarty who hasn't been seen in several days.

If you have any information which could assist police in locating Chloe please contact 101 quoting 1039-12/06/25, the PSNI said in a missing person appeal issued via its social media channels.