Missing person appeal issued in Derry for 18-year-old Chloe Hegarty
The family of 18-year-old Chloe Hegarty are growing concerned for her welfare, the Police Service of Northern Ireland have said.
If you have any information which could assist police in locating Chloe please contact 101 quoting 1039-12/06/25, the PSNI said in a missing person appeal issued via its social media channels.
