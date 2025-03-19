Motorist suffering medical emergency in Derry receives treatment after police report
The PSNI in the city thanked members of the public who reported what they had initially believe to have been a ‘possible drink driver last night [Tuesday] in the Victoria Road area’.
"Police from Waterside, Strand Road and Strabane attended and located the driver who in this case hadn’t been drinking but was in fact suffering a medical emergency.
“Thankfully on this occasion thanks to the various reports received a safe outcome was achieved for everyone.
“This could have ended up as a completely different result so please if you ever think someone is driving under the influence or have concerns about the nature of someone’s driving please contact police,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) advised after responding to the incident in Derry this week.
