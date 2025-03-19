Motorist suffering medical emergency in Derry receives treatment after police report

By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Mar 2025, 17:17 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 17:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A motorist suffering a medical emergency received treatment after police were alerted to an incident in the Waterside area of Derry on Tuesday.

The PSNI in the city thanked members of the public who reported what they had initially believe to have been a ‘possible drink driver last night [Tuesday] in the Victoria Road area’.

"Police from Waterside, Strand Road and Strabane attended and located the driver who in this case hadn’t been drinking but was in fact suffering a medical emergency.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thankfully on this occasion thanks to the various reports received a safe outcome was achieved for everyone.

PSNIplaceholder image
PSNI

“This could have ended up as a completely different result so please if you ever think someone is driving under the influence or have concerns about the nature of someone’s driving please contact police,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) advised after responding to the incident in Derry this week.

Related topics:DerryPSNIPoliceStrabane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice