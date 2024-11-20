Motorists asked to take care after lorry overturns on Derry to Belfast road in icy conditions
The incident occurred between Dungiven and Maghera.
The PSNI said: “Please take extra care on the roads this morning especially on those which may not have been gritted. Clear your windscreen of ice and snow before you set off and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead.”
Snow is continuing to fall across high ground in the North West. The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said gritters were out again this morning on the high ground routes around Limavady.
"An earlier overturned lorry on the Glenshane Pass between Dungiven and the Ponderosa is now at the side of the road taped off by the police awaiting recovery. Incident is passable (08.35). Reports of slow but moving traffic in this area,” DfI stated.
