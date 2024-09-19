Pedestrian in his 80s killed in road traffic collision in Clonmany in Donegal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Clonmany, Co.Donegal, on Wednesday, September 18.

The collision, involving a van and a male pedestrian occurred at approximately 18.20pm at Annagh on the R238.

The pedestrian, aged in his 80s, was fatally injured.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination.

An Garda Síochána have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"The road has been closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It will remain closed overnight. Local diversions are currently in place.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

The fatal road traffic collision is the latest in a series of recent tragedies on the roads across Inishowen.