Police ramp up high visibility presence in Limavady with officers patrolling county park

The police have ramped up high visibility patrols in Limavady including in the popular Roe Valley Country Park.

Earlier this week officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Limavady conducted high visibility patrols in the country park area of the town encouraging people to report anything untoward or anyone acting suspiciously.

On Wednesday there was increased police presence within the Limavady town centre area where a mobile police station was established at the Tesco car park on Main Street.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts to stay visible and accessible to the local community. We are here to listen and to help, so please feel free to stop by and say ‘hello’ to the officers present,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland in Causeway Coast and Glens said.

Anybody who feels they have something to report are encouraged to do so via the PSNI’s 101 service, online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 0800 555 111.