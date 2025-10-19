Search operation in Derry ends as condolences expressed to family

A search operation along the River Foyle to try and locate a male person has come to an end.

Derry-based Foyle Search and Rescue confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the operation it led with support from loved ones and volunteers has ended.

"It is with sadness we can confirm that the search for our missing person has ended. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with all his family and friends at this time,” the Derry charity posted on its social media page.

Lough Swilly RNLI was among those to express their condolences posting under the message: “Thinking of the family and our fellow SAR volunteers at this sad time.”

The search had been ongoing over the course of the past week, with those taking part in the search gathering to receive briefings and safety information and clothing at Hillcrest House.