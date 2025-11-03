Spillage causes hazardous road conditions in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:04 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 10:05 GMT
Emergency Services vehicles: Police, fire service, ambulance
A spillage has caused hazardous road conditions in Derry on Monday morning, police have warning.

Drivers in the area have been asked to take care while travelling along several main thoroughfares in the Waterside area of the city.

"Police in Derry are asking motorists to drive with caution in the areas of Limavady Road, Clooney Terrace and Victoria Road due to hazardous road conditions following a spillage in the area,” a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said on Monday morning.

Related topics:DerryDriversPolicePolice Service of Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice