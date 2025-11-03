Spillage causes hazardous road conditions in Derry

A spillage has caused hazardous road conditions in Derry on Monday morning, police have warning.

Drivers in the area have been asked to take care while travelling along several main thoroughfares in the Waterside area of the city.

"Police in Derry are asking motorists to drive with caution in the areas of Limavady Road, Clooney Terrace and Victoria Road due to hazardous road conditions following a spillage in the area,” a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said on Monday morning.