Storm Éowyn: Almost 100,000 homes and businesses without power in Derry and across Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Electricity has reported “widespread damage” across the network with tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power this morning.

NIE Networks have activated their emergency plans in response to Storm Éowyn as it confirmed that shortly after the red warning came into effect at 7am there were already 93,000 homes and businesses in Northern Ireland without electricity.

Among the areas partially affected so far are Claudy, Eglinton, Greysteel, Ballykelly, Tamnaherin and Dungiven.

A spokesperson said: “Restoration efforts will take significant time as crews cannot begin to work until it is safe to do so. We anticipate we will begin assessing the damage to the network after 2pm once the red weather warning has been lifted.

Storm Éowyn has affected electricity supply to numerous homes and businesses. Image: Met Office

“We strongly advise customers, particularly anyone vulnerable, to shelter where you are until the red weather warning is lifted. Once the severe weather warnings are lifted, if your power is out, consider joining friends and relatives who have power.”

If a power cut does happen, people have been advised to: Never touch damaged electricity equipment, check in on vulnerable family, neighbours and friends, without travelling while red warning is in place, and to keep the freezer door closed to help preserve your food.

The red alert warning remains in place until 2pm today and people have been advised to stay indoors for their own safety.

Gusts of up to 100 miles per hour are expected throughout the morning and early afternoon.

People affected can report a power cut via nienetworks.co.uk, WhatsApp, Facebook or call the NIE helpline on 03457 643 643.