Storm Éowyn leaves trail of destruction across the North West

Hundreds of homes remained without power across Derry and Strabane on Monday after extensive damage was caused to the electricity network by Storm Éowyn on Friday morning.

NIE Networks confirmed that approximately 65,000 customers remained without electricity across the North on Monday morning while the utility said it had restored power to 220,000 properties after one of the worst storms in living memory.

Some of those affected have been given an estimated restoration time of Monday, February 3, although these provisional estimates may be revised in due course.

Storm Éowyn wreaked havoc when it buffeted the north west on Friday morning.

A capsized shipping container in Galliagh

Roads had to be closed, countless trees were felled and many homes were left without power.

The north west was plunged into mourning when Storm Éowyn claimed the life of young Kacper Dudek.

Kacper, aged 20, died at Feddyglass, Raphoe, at approximately 5.30am on Friday when a tree fell on his car as he was travelling to his home in Lifford.

Powerful winds caused extensive damage to trees and structures across the north west.

Building 17 at the south western corner of the square beside the AMP building lost much if its roof during the storm.

At Northland Crescent in the Rosemount area a collapsed wall rendered the street impassable for a period.

A large monkey puzzle tree in the grounds of St. Parick’s Church in Pennyburn was felled by Storm Éowyn at approximately 11am at the height of the status red wind warning in Derry.

Thankfully nobody was injured despite the tree toppling in the direction of the door of the parochial house when it succumbed to the wind.

Trolley canopies at Sainsbury's supermarket in Derry were untethered and partially destroyed by the gale force winds.

A tree collapsed onto the wall of the walled garden at St. Columb's Park House.

Damage was caused to the former 'Barrack Masters House' at Ebrington Square when Storm Éowyn blew the roof off the building on Friday.

The roofs of a number of buildings in the former parade ground suffered damage during the heavy winds.

The high winds felled a number of mature trees in St. Columb’s Park with a number of paths still blocked in the popular city green space on Monday.

An uprooted tree in St. Columb's Park.

Council officers and tree surgeons were busy over the weekend carrying out safety inspections and clearing some of the fallen trees and branches in the park.

One uprooted tree fell onto the wall at the St. Columb’s Park House walled garden causing some damage to the coping and brickwork.

Other walkways remained cordoned off on Monday.

Storm Éowyn brought unprecedented wind speeds to some parts of the North West.

Gusts of 150 kilometres per hour were recorded in Donegal.

Met Éireann wind observations revealed that a gust of 150 kilometres per hour was recorded at Finner camp at 9am on Friday whilst a mean speed of 98kmph was reported at the same location – the highest in the country at that time.

At 10am at Finner a gust of 144kmph was reported. A mean wind speed of 102kmph – again the highest in the country at that time – was also reported at the same station.

SDLP Opposition Infrastructure Spokesperson Mark H. Durkan MLA has called on the Executive to take steps to support those worst impacted by Storm Éowyn.

"While the majority of us are now lucky that power has been restored to our homes and local businesses, there are still a large number of people across the North living without electricity and attempting to pick up the pieces of the last few days.

"We have seen older people left living in cold homes with no power, while others have lost out as a result of their appliances shutting off.

“The Executive must ensure they are doing everything they can to support people, particularly those worst impacted by the storm. The clean-up from this unprecedented destruction will take some time, but the Executive should be considering every option open to them to restore power and ensure that those worst affected can be properly compensated for damage and other losses.”

“There are still a number of trees at risk of falling in strong winds and public buildings, including our schools, in need of repair. During this process work should also be undertaken to safeguard these properties from similar damage in future.

"Given the worsening climate crisis this is unlikely to be the last time we see a weather event of this nature and we need to act now to ensure we are prepared when the next storm comes,” he declared.

The Executive has said that multi-agency partners are continuing to deal with the aftermath of Storm Éowyn which has ‘caused widespread damage and disruption to critical infrastructure across the north’.

NI Water are continuing with emergency repair work on their infrastructure and with this work ongoing some properties may remain without a water supply.

The Health and Social Care system is operating largely as normal.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd paid tribute to DfI staff after 2,300 obstructions were reported on the road network during the storm.

“I want to thank our staff for the work they are doing to get our roads open safely again but the scale of the damage means a full clear-up could take a number of days. I would encourage road users to pay heed to ‘road closed’ signs as these warnings are intended to keep the travelling public safe,” he said.

Mr. Durkan said: “I would like to pay tribute to all of Northern Ireland Electricity, Department for Infrastructure and other frontline workers who haven’t stopped."