Storm Floris: Over 100 homes in Derry and Inishowen hit by power cuts
Engineers have been working to restore power to homes on both sides of the border.
Seventy two customers have been affected by an outage in Campsie, 12 customers were left powerless in Ardmore, and one premises was impacted in Magheramason, according to NI Electricity Networks, whose engineers have been dispatched to carry out repairs.
ESB Networks, meanwhile, is working to restore 28 customers hit by a power outage at Tooban while 81 homes and businesses in Bridgend were restored shortly before 11am on Monday morning.
There have been widespread outages in counties Derry, Donegal and Tyrone and throughout the country as a whole.
Further power cuts are possible throughout the day with a yellow warning for high winds in place until midnight as a result of Storm Floris.
